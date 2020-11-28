e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Legal rights of farmers are being violated by BJP: Himachal Congress chief

Legal rights of farmers are being violated by BJP: Himachal Congress chief

Rathore said the anti-farmer policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have forced the farmers to raise their voice

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(HT File Photo )
         

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore on Friday condemned the action taken by the BJP government in Haryana to stop farmers from marching towards Delhi saying that the saffron party is violating the legal rights of farmers by suppressing their voice.

In a statement, Rathore said the anti-farmer policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have forced the farmers to raise their voice. “Farmers who serve the nation by providing food have now become the victim of these oppressive and anti-farmer polices of the government who are trying to enslave them by implementing such laws,” he said.

He said the farmers are worried about their future and their concerns are completely reasonable. “Farmers as well as people of this country have the statutory right to speak up and agitate against any decision of the government,” Rathore said, adding that this agitation will be the reason for downfall of the egoistic and authoritarian government at the Centre.

