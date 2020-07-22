e-paper
Light rain likely in Chandigarh on July 24

Wind speeds up to 20km/h can also be expected with the rain, say IMD officials.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the city from Friday onwards.

IMD officials said, “There are chances of light rain up to 20mm from Friday. Wind speeds up to 20km/h can also be expected with the rain.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Wednesday increased from 29°C on Tuesday to 31°C. However, the minimum temperature decreased slightly from 24.8°C to 24.1°C.

In the next few days, the day temperature is expected to remain around 33°C, while the night temperature will be around 26°C.

