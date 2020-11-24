Light rain likely in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:37 IST

Western disturbances are likely to bring light rain in Chandigarh on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, up to 10mm rain can be expected, which is likely to lead to a dip in temperature.

While maximum temperature went down marginally from 22.8°C on Monday to 22.2°C on Tuesday, minimum temperature rose to 12.3°C from 9.6°C owing to cloudy weather.

In the coming three days, the day temperature is expected to remain between 19 and 24 degrees while the night temperature will remain between 9 to 12 degrees.

With western disturbances active in the region and cloudy weather to continue, open areas have been experiencing mist formation since Monday, especially in the morning. At Sukhna Lake, mist was present even in the evening.

Fog and mist differ by how far you can see through them. Fog is when you can see less than 1,000 metre away, and if you can see further, it is called mist. Mist typically is quicker to dissipate and can rapidly disappear with even slight winds or sunlight.