e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Light rain likely in Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh

According to the India Meteorological Department, up to 10mm rain can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
People boating in Sukhna Lake amid a cover of mist in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
People boating in Sukhna Lake amid a cover of mist in Chandigarh on Tuesday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Western disturbances are likely to bring light rain in Chandigarh on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, up to 10mm rain can be expected, which is likely to lead to a dip in temperature.

While maximum temperature went down marginally from 22.8°C on Monday to 22.2°C on Tuesday, minimum temperature rose to 12.3°C from 9.6°C owing to cloudy weather.

In the coming three days, the day temperature is expected to remain between 19 and 24 degrees while the night temperature will remain between 9 to 12 degrees.

With western disturbances active in the region and cloudy weather to continue, open areas have been experiencing mist formation since Monday, especially in the morning. At Sukhna Lake, mist was present even in the evening.

Fog and mist differ by how far you can see through them. Fog is when you can see less than 1,000 metre away, and if you can see further, it is called mist. Mist typically is quicker to dissipate and can rapidly disappear with even slight winds or sunlight.

top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In