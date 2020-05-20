e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Lockdown 4.0: Chandigarh’s Sector 17, other markets open to poor response

Lockdown 4.0: Chandigarh’s Sector 17, other markets open to poor response

Shopkeepers complaining that their goods had gotten damaged during the lockdown

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 01:33 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A man cleaning the corridor before opening a shop at the Plaza in Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday.     
A man cleaning the corridor before opening a shop at the Plaza in Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday.     (Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

The markets in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 including those on Madhya Marg and in Sector 35 opened up on Tuesday for the first time since lockdown was declared in the city. However, the response remained lukewarm, with shopkeepers complaining that their goods had gotten damaged during the lockdown.

The owner of Chandigarh Sports in Sector 17, Harkesh Kathuria, seen cleaning his shop at 11am, said, “The shop was covered in cobwebs and dust. The sales in my other shop at Sector 20 remained higher than that in Sector 17, with carrom boards and badminton rackets the most popular as people continued to spend time indoors.”

Proprietor of Sindhi Sweets in Sector 17, Neeraj Bajaj, said, “We have used ultraviolet light to sanitise our sweets but sales remained below 10% of those on an average day. Many festival gift hampers left in the shop before lockdown have expired. Sector 17 was closed two days before the lockdown. We hardly got time to take all the perishables,” he said.

Rats have also become a big problem in Sector 17, with some shopkeepers complaining that the wiring in their shops had been gnawed off by rodents. Sanjeev Chaddha, who sells leather products in the sector, said, “We had left the exhaust fans running during the lockdown, otherwise , rats and fungus would have eaten into our products.”

Ajay Gulati, co-owner of Empire Stores, a grocery outlet, was greeted by expired stock of exotic fruits and vegetables when he had reopened. However, he said footfall had increased on Tuesday as compared to before.

NO CUSTOMERS IN CONGESTED MARKETS

While city’s congested markets like Shastri Market in Sector 22, Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19 and the motor markets of Sector 48 and Manimajra also opened for the first time since the lockdown on Tuesday, there was barely any footfall. President of Sadar Bazaar, Narinder Singh, said, “Shopkeepers had opened the booths as per the odd-even norm, but there was no customer.” President of the Sector 48 motor market, Kamal Suri, added that the shopkeepers used free time to repair the wiring that rats had eaten into.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In