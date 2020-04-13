Lockdown and restoration: No commemoration ceremony held in Amritsar on 101st anniv of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:23 IST

Amid lockdown, coronavirus outbreak, and ongoing restoration and redevelopment work of the historic monument, the 101st anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919) witnessed no commemoration ceremony in Amritsar on Monday.

To ensure that the restoration project is not disturbed, the Union ministry of cultural affairs had shut the doors of the Bagh for general public. The closure was then extended till June 15.

Nobody was allowed to enter the premises on Monday. Congress’ Amritsar west MLA Raj Kumar Verka attempted to visit the memorial to pay homage but was stopped.

Verka said, “Centre can forget the martyrs of the massacre after the centenary, but we cannot. The government discontinuing the yearly commemoration ceremony is disrespectful.”

Verka and Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla presented floral tributes on the statue of Udham Singh, installed at the entrance.

Sukumar Mukherjee, a third generation caretaker of the Bagh, said, “We are stuck due to the lockdown and construction work on at the monument.”

Rajya Sabha MP and member of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, Shwait Malik, said, “How is any ceremony possible amid lockdown? There are strict instructions to not hold even small gatherings. BJP chief JP Nadda has asked the party rank and file to strictly follow the guidelines.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi remembered the martyrs and tweeted: “I bow to the martyrs killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice.”