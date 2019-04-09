Bathinda DSP touches Sukhbir Badal’s feet at SAD event, gets show-cause notice

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has been issued a show-cause notice after he touched the feet of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a party programme in Bathinda on Sunday.

DSP City-2, Karansher Singh, was in uniform when he touched Sukhbir’s feet at a private restaurant where the SAD leader had a meeting with party workers of Bathinda (urban) assembly segment. The incident was captured on camera.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said that he has issued a show cause notice to the DSP, who has already given his reply to it. “A report regarding the whole incident along with the DSP’s reply has been sent to director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta for further action,” he said.

Officials familiar with the matter said the report has noted that the DSP’s act was in violation of the model code of conduct. In his reply, the DSP is learnt to have pleaded that he was helping Sukhbir as the latter had lost balance.

The DSP hails from Badal village, the ancestral village of SAD president.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 09:17 IST