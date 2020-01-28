LONDON STABBING: Third suspect in murder of 3 Punjab-origin men held

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:45 IST

Detectives from Scotland Yard’s specialist crime command on Monday made a third arrest in connection with their investigation into the killing of three Punjab-origin men in a stabbing incident in east London.

The metropolitan police said Sandeep Singh, 29, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. He will appear before Redbridge magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

The three men —Narinder Singh Lubhaya, Harinder Kumar, 30, and Malkit Singh Dhillon, alias Baljinder Singh, 37 — were found with serious stab wounds by emergency services and pronounced dead at the scene in Seven Kings area of Redbridge in Ilford on January 19.

A man previously arrested in connection with the case, Gurjeet Singh, 29, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook crown court on February 19 after being charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place this week.

While he remains under investigation in connection with the murders, a second man referred to as (B) by police arrested as part of the murder investigation has since been eliminated from police inquiries.

“I know that people were present when the attack occurred, I urge them to come forward. This is a dreadful incident that has shocked the local community. I need their help to piece together exactly what happened and the events that led up to it,” said detective chief inspector Paul Considine, who is leading the investigation.

The Met police have reiterated that they do not believe the fatal incident was gang-related as their inquiries around the motive behind the killings remain ongoing.

“Officers at this stage are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder,” the police said.

All the men involved worked as local builders in the area and an “ongoing dispute” is feared to have escalated over the issue of non-payment for some building work.

The Indian high commission in London said it is providing assistance with the repatriation of the bodies to families in India.