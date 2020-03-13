Look after party cadres to avoid MP-like situation: Bajwa

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:24 IST

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said the party leadership needed to take care of its MLAs and cadres in Punjab to avoid Madhya Pradesh-like situation.

Bajwa said the high command should think about the leaders who contributed in bringing the party to power, but were being ignored. “No leader can claim 100% credit for the party’s success as everyone made some contribution,” he said commenting on the political crisis triggered in MP by former minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party.

Currently at odds with the chief minister, Bajwa said several aggrieved MLAs had spoken about the functioning of the state government in recent months. “Bureaucrats are calling the shots and MLAs are being ignored. The bureaucracy needs to be reined in immediately,” he said, citing the recent controversy over the difficulty being faced by MLAs in reservation of rooms at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi.

He added that it was time to fulfil the promises made by the party in its election manifesto.