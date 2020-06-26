Lover, her son among three arrested for Punjab Police sub-inspector’s murder in Fazilka

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:12 IST

Three people were arrested for the murder of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in Fazilka district on Friday. Those arrested include the SI’s lover and her son.

The 32-year-old cop, Gurwinder Singh of Seato Road, Basant Nagar in Abohar, was shot dead on Wednesday night.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said Gurwinder had been having an affair with a 37-year-old woman, Vijaylaxmi. The woman’s 18-year-old son, Naman Godhara, was against their relationship and therefore, shot the SI with his friend Karamjeet and uncle Vikram Bhambhu.

“Godhara shot at Gurwinder Singh three times with an illegal weapon, following which Gurwinder collapsed and died,” the SSP said.

The accused were identified through CCTV footage. Godhara and Bhambhu have been arrested while Karamjeet is on the run. Vijaylaxmi has been arrested for aiding the accused by giving them shelter, the SSP said, adding that the accused had confessed.

Gurwinder, whose father retired as an assistant sub-inspector, was recruited in the Punjab Police in 2017 and was currently working in the CID branch of Punjab Police. His uncle is also posted at a local police station.

SI WAS TO GET MARRIED IN THREE MONTHS

Gurwinder was to get married in three months. He is survived by his parents and two sisters. He was cremated on Thursday.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.