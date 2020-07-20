Ludhiana:20-ft encroachments found along Buddha Nullah

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:37 IST

With the district administrations starting the demarcation process of Buddha Nullah, encroachments of up to 20 feet have been found at different points. The process started on July 8, and so far, only around 5 km of 14.8 km has been inspected.

A review meeting was also held at circuit house, wherein mayor Balkar Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal took stock of the ongoing demarcation process. Officials of revenue and irrigation department were also present.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said, “Even plots allotted by MC to its employees alongside the nullah are part of encroachments, as per records available with the revenue and drainage department. At Tajpur road dairy complex, the nullah’s width has been reduced by around 20 feet. Similarly, many other factories have also been established by encroaching upon the nullah. We have already marked over 80 encroachments and more will come to light when the process is completed in around 10 days.”

Earlier, residents of New Kundanpuri area had rued that the width of the nullah had been reduced by around 20 feet in the last few decades as residents established houses by encroaching upon the nullah portion.

Mayor Balar Sandhu said, “The private contractor and officials of different departments involved in the process have been told to expedite the process and submit the report regarding the same. After that, final notices will be served to owners to present documents. The encroachments will be removed to increase the nullah’s width.”

The nullah is the main drain of the city and due to encroachments, its width has decreased and overflows almost every monsoon.