Ludhiana: Bids for Feroze Gandhi Market parking contract open till Oct 22

Ludhiana: Bids for Feroze Gandhi Market parking contract open till Oct 22

The last date to submit bids was October 5, but no contractor came forward

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Currently, the Ludhiana MC is managing the Feroze Gandhi Market parking lot.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Currently, the Ludhiana MC is managing the Feroze Gandhi Market parking lot.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

:With no contractor coming forward to take up the parking contracts of Feroze Gandhi market and Sarabha Nagar Block-I, the municipal corporation (MC) has extended the last date to submit bids to October 22.

The MC had earlier floated tenders to allot the two contracts and last date to submit the bid was October 5. The technical bids for the same were opened on Monday evening, but no contractor came forward. Meanwhile, the MC is managing both parking lots.

After the previous contracts of parking lots expired in August, the MC has already extended the period of four other parking lots till October 30, after one of the contractors moved the high court seeking extension in the previous contract to compensate for the loss incurred during lockdown period.

The four parking lots include multi-storey parking near MC Zone A office, Bhadaur House, Model Town Extension and BRS Nagar (near Orient Cinema).

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “No contractor submitted a bid to take the Feroze Gandhi market and Sarabha Nagar bock-I parking lot. The last date to submit bids for all parking lots is now October 22 and new parking lots will be allotted from November onwards.”

Following an e-auction, the Finance and Contracts Committee (F and CC) of the MC on June 9 had approved the resolution to allot Feroze Gandhi market and Sarabha Nagar Block-I market lots for Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 4.5 lakh respectively to the same contractor.

In September, the MC had terminated the previous contracts of Feroze Gandhi market and Sarabha Nagar block-I parking lots after the contractor failed to take possession of the lots.

