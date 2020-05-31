e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana girl tops Panjab University’s BCom third semester examinations

Ludhiana girl tops Panjab University’s BCom third semester examinations

Aiming to become an IAS officer, she credited her teachers and college principal for the performance

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aakriti, 19, who topped PU’s Bcom third semester exams.
Aakriti, 19, who topped PU’s Bcom third semester exams.(HT PHOTO)
         

Aakriti, a student of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, has topped Panjab University in the bachelor of commerce (BCom) third semester examination by securing 85.67%.

Aakriti, 19, said, “I had secured the first position in the college earlier, but this is the first time I have topped the varsity. I made a lot of effort to score well but didn’t expect such a good result.”

Aiming to become an IAS officer, she credited her teachers and college principal for the performance. “I have been regular in class and teachers have guided me throughout,” she said.

Principal Mukti Gill appreciated the efforts of students and staff members of department of commerce for their efforts.

Two students of Ramgarhia Girls College also performed well in the exams that were conducted by PU in December 2019.

Divya secured the fifth position in the varsity with a score of 84.33% and Jyoti bagged the eighth position by scoring 83.67%.

Principal Inderjit Kaur congratulated Ajit Kaur, HoD, post graduate department of commerce, staff members and the students for the result.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In