Ludhiana hospital honours front-line Covid workers from nursing dept

Ludhiana hospital honours front-line Covid workers from nursing dept

Dr William Bhatti, director of CMCH, appreciated the health care workers for working as a team during the pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Dr Anil Luther, medical superintendent of CMCH, presenting a certificate of appreciation to an employee of the nursing department on Saturday.
Dr Anil Luther, medical superintendent of CMCH, presenting a certificate of appreciation to an employee of the nursing department on Saturday.(HT photo)
         

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) organised an appreciation ceremony on Saturday to express gratitude towards 500 front-line Covid workers from the nursing department including nursing supervisors, ward-in-charges, nurses, clerks and ward attendants.

Dr William Bhatti, director of CMCH, Dr Anil Luther, medical superintendent, Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, principal of medical college, Dr Abi M Thomas, principal of dental college and Dr Reena Jairus, principal, college of nursing, were also the part of the appreciation ceremony. They were welcomed by Gladis S Kumar, nursing superintendent, CMCH.

Dr Bhatti spoke on the steps being taken by CMCH to manage Covid patients and appreciated the health care workers for coming forward and working together as a team during the pandemic.

Dr Luther highlighted the great care being provided to Covid patients and also expressed his gratitude to all employees working in the Covid unit. Dr Thomas said the nursing department is the backbone of CMCH during the Covid crisis.

Dr Jairus compared the nurses to soldiers who are always ready to fight in battle. Kumar thanked the employees of the nursing department for taking care of the patients.

Certificates of appreciation and gifts were also distributed to acknowledge their outstanding work.

