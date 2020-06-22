Ludhiana hospital nurse tests Covid-19 positive, paramedical staff hold protest

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:15 IST

Day after a staff nurse of the Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Charitable Hospital in Model Town here was tested positive, the paramedical staff of the hospital went on a rampage and staged a protest against the authorities of the hospital on Monday.

The protesting staff closed the entrance and raised slogans against the authorities.

The staff accused the authorities of not providing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, which resulted in the spread of the virus among the paramedical staff.

They said it was due to the callous attitude of the hospital that the nurse came into contact with the virus.

“She (the nurse) had been complaining of fever and cough for the past one week and had requested for leave. But, she was forced to attend duty. Despite being tested positive, she was on duty on Sunday and it was after her reports arrived that the authorities woke up from the slumber and quarantined her and her family,” said ward helper Nanak Singh.

“We do not know how many of us would have been infected. Now, the authorities have ‘locked’ the fellow nurses in the hospital,” he added.

‘DOCTORS PROTECTED, NURSES NEGLECTED’

The protesters also accused the hospital of protecting doctors and neglecting the nursing staff.

Another ward helper Hardeep Singh said, “We are treated like second-rate citizens as if our life does not matter. When we demanded N-95 masks and PPE kits, we were given cotton gowns. There is discrimination in everything. Threats are being given to deduct our salaries. Our annual leave has also been cancelled.”

Staff nurse Gurpreet Kaur said, “The strong lobby of doctors is helping each other and oppressing the nursing staff. Doctors are not even visiting the hospital and are, instead, treating patients through video calls. If some doctors come to the hospital, they do not go even near patients and tell us to diagnose them.”

Dr Parveen Sobti, director of the hospital, however, said the paramedical staff were being provided protective gears as per the direction of the ICMR.

She said it was not yet clear whether the nurse came into contact with the virus in the hospital or outside.

“We have not locked anyone forcibly. Colleagues of infected patients have been quarantined as a preventive measure and their reports are awaited,” said Dr Sobti.

She added that discussions were on with the staff and the matter would be resolved soon.