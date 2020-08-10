e-paper
Ludhiana: Jagraon police strengthen PCR motorcycle squad, traffic wing

Ludhiana: Jagraon police strengthen PCR motorcycle squad, traffic wing

They have received eight more PCR motorcycles for patrolling and 10 tyre clumps to take action against wrongly-parked vehicles

Aug 10, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Jagraon police have strengthened the police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad and traffic wing to tighten the noose on those violating parking and road-safety rules.

They have received eight more PCR motorcycles for patrolling and 10 tyre clumps to take action against wrongly-parked vehicles. Police have also received a speed gun and will initiate action against overspeeding.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic and operations) Sukhpal Singh Randhawa said traffic violations were increasing in the city area of Jagraon. People park their vehicles at undesignated spots on roads, leading to traffic snarls, he said.

“We were receiving several complaints, following which we procured 10 more tyre clumps. Police issued 23 challans for wrong parking on Monday,” the DSP said.

“The traffic wing of Jagraon police had six police personnel, but now, we have 15. Similarly, we had only four PCR motorcycles, who worked in two shifts. Now we have 12,” he added.

He said they will initiate special drives against overspeeding vehicles within a couple of the days.

