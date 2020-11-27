Ludhiana: Kidnapped siblings found in Gorakhpur

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:56 IST

Two siblings who were kidnapped by a woman who was taking shelter at their home were found in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, by Sahnewal police on Thursday.

The police team will reach Ludhiana with the children, Sunny, 6, and Jasmin, 3, on Saturday. They were in custody of an NGO, Asian Sehyogi Sanstha, who found them abandoned at Gorakhpur bus stand on November 13.

However the accused woman is yet to be traced.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that while kidnapping the children on November 11, the woman had also stolen the mobile phone of their father, Ramesh Singh.

Police tracked the location of the mobile phone and reached Gorakhpur on November 22, following which they initiated a search operation with local police. Meanwhile, the police found out that a local NGO had rescued two children from the bus stand on November 13.

Ramesh had accompanied the police team and identified the children.

The SHO added that after kidnapping children, the woman had reached Gorakhpur by bus. But, on seeing that police was searching for her, she abandoned the kids.

“The reason behind the kidnapping will be ascertained after the arrest of the woman. Police have released her pictures in Uttar Pradesh as well,” the SHO said .

Baby Rai, the mother of the children, had found the accused woman in a miserable condition at Jugiana village of Sahnewal on November 6. Accompanied by two children, aged five and six, she said she had no place to live and nothing to eat. Rai had taken the woman to her home and provided her food and shelter for six days.

On November 11, the woman kidnapped her two kids. Following this, a kidnapping case was registered against the unidentified woman.