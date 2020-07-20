e-paper
Ludhiana MC chief seeks cancellation of transfer of three head draftsmen

Ludhiana MC chief seeks cancellation of transfer of three head draftsmen

Municipal commissioner cited staff shortage in the municipal corporation’s (MC) building branch

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:45 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has asked the local bodies department to cancel the transfer order of three head draftsmen, citing staff shortage in the Ludhiana municipal corporation’s (MC) building branch.

In a letter to the director of local bodies department, Sabharwal said Ludhiana MC is the biggest MC in the state, but the lowest number of staffers are deputed in the building branch compared to other MCs. There are six posts of assistant town planners (ATPs), of which four are lying vacant. Only four building inspectors are working in the MC against the sanctioned posts of 18.

Due to this, three head draftsmen, namely Harvinder Singh, Mohan Singh and Satish Malhotra were deputed as ATPs. But, they were transferred by the local bodies department in an order on July 15.

Sabharwal said this will affect the working of the building branch, which has to keep a check on illegal constructions and recover dues from residents.

