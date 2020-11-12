e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers to get refundable festive allowance

Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers to get refundable festive allowance

The employees will have to return the amount in 12 equal instalments

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday announced a refundable festival allowance for its regular and contractual Class-four employees.

An allowance of Rs 7,000 has been announced for permanent staffers including sweepers and sewermen while contractual staff will get Rs 4,000. The employees will have to return the amount in 12 equal instalments.

There are 4,300 permanent and 3,425 contractual Class 4-employees under the MC and a sum of around Rs 4.38 crore will be distributed.

On Thursday morning, members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal demanding a festival allowance for the Class-four employees.

Ashwani Sahota, chairman of the committee, said: “The Mayor and MC commissioner have accepted the demand of the employees and we are thankful to them. The employees will have to return the amount in 12 equal instalments.”

