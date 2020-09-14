e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC to auction off 70 old cars

Ludhiana MC to auction off 70 old cars

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon said the decision to auction them off has been taken due to their low mileage and high maintenance costs

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The vehicles to be auctioned off are mostly ambassadors and gypsy cars.
The vehicles to be auctioned off are mostly ambassadors and gypsy cars.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) has decided to auction off around 70 old vehicles (mostly ambassadors and gypsy cars) to reduce expenditure incurred on their fuel and repairs.

Most of these vehicles are over 15-years-old and were allotted to superintendent and sub-divisional level officers of the MC.

Sources in the civic body said that with this move, the MC is also trying to put a stop to the unnecessary use of government vehicles by officials. Now, a specified number of vehicles will be provided at the zone offices which will be allotted to field staff only after getting permission from the zonal commissioner.

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “Officials will now have to use their own vehicles. This will stop wastage of fuel, as many times, the officials use government vehicles for personal reasons. Mayor Balkar Sandhu is keeping an eye on fuel consumption and has also caught a few cases of fuel theft by MC officials.”

The decision on purchase of new vehicles will be taken by higher authorities.

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon said, “The outdated vehicles have been kept at the MC’s workshop in Hambran road. The decision to auction them off has been taken due to their low mileage and high maintenance costs.”

top news
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In