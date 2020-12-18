Ludhiana MC to take action against illegal encroachments along Buddha Nullah

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:11 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to take action against over 950 encroachments along the Buddha Nullah which include commercial, industrial and residential units.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with the members of the sewerage board and irrigation department and officials of other departments concerned at the MC’s Zone-D office on Friday.

The MC has already started establishing micro forests along the nullah and the work order has been issued to install iron fencing around it.

The civic body officials have now been told to make a schedule for the entire process to clean the nullah including demolition drive, establishment of micro forests, laying sewer lines and construction of roads.

They were also told to chalk out the plan for removal of the encroachments in a phased manner and were directed to involve the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned in the process.

The officials said that MC before installing the iron fencing, the authorities have decided to raze the encroachments. Also, if the micro forests are developed in the first phase, then they might get damaged during the demolition drive.

The company which was involved in the demarcation process of the nullah submitted its final report in October which stated that there are over 950 encroachments along the nullah. Of these, around 60% are residential and 40% factories or commercial units. Four religious buildings have also been constructed by encroaching upon the nullah area.

Sabharwal said, “The officials have been told to make a proper schedule which will also specify which project will be taken up at what time. Also, the civic body will initiate action against the encroachments soon. Some of them have already been demolished in Gopal Nagar area, but a drive will be started to remove all of them in the coming time.”