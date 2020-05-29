e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana’s GGNKC holds online symposium on role of science in post Covid-19 era

Ludhiana’s GGNKC holds online symposium on role of science in post Covid-19 era

Registrations poured in from all streams including physics, chemistry, botany, zoology

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 01:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

A two-day online international symposium on ‘Role of science in the post Covid-19 era’ was started at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (GGNKC) here on Thursday.

Registrations poured in from all streams such as physics, chemistry, botany, zoology, agriculture, computer science, mathematics, political science, social sciences, humanities and literature.

MPS Ishar, vice-chancellor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, Bhatinda, addressed the symposium as the chief guest. The lectures were delivered by Prof Arvind, Outreach Coordinator of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, and Prof Amjad Husain, CEO of Innovation and Incubation Centre for Entrepreneurship at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal.

Ishar emphasised upon the value of basic and applied sciences for the fields of research and development and shed light upon the time and mind being devoted by researchers (biologists and medical scientists) globally to develop the vaccine for Covid-19.

While delivering his talk on quantum biology, Prof Arvind explained the applications of quantum mechanics and theoretical chemistry to biological objects and problems.

Prof Husain talked about personalised approach using genomics for the better treatment of cancer during the technical session.

Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council president S P Singh highlighted the need of such events in educational institutions during this pandemic that has hit all spheres of life. Such events provide opportunities to academicians, research scholars and students to learn even during lockdown, he said

Honorary general secretary Arvinder Singh said in the era of web and technology, there’s nothing which can stop students from learning and that the college is committed to excel in everything.

top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In