Ludhiana: SCERT to conduct exams for Classes 1 to 12 in December

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:01 IST

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will hold the examinations for students of Classes 1 to 12 in December.

For Classes 1 to 8, the exams will be conducted online. Students of Classes 9 to 12 students will appear for the examination at their respective schools.

The exams will begin from December 7 and the council will provide question papers to the schools a day before the exam.

Principals of several school are in a fix as they have a large number of students in Classes 9 to 12 as accommodating them in classrooms while maintaining social distancing and following Covid safety guidelines might be an issue.

After receiving the letter from the council on Thursday, principals of many schools held a meeting with staff members on Friday, and asked them to make necessary arrangements to conduct the exam.

Earlier, students of different classes used to sit together on dual benches. But, due to the pandemic, school authorities have to accommodate students according to the size of the room by maintaining a distance of two metres.

School principals also said that only 10% students attend classes daily and most are opting to attend online classes.

A principal, requesting anonymity, said, “We have over 1,400 students in Class 11 and 50 classrooms. We can accommodate a maximum of 15 to 20 students in one room and need more space to conduct the exams. We have only dual benches and will face shortage of furniture. We also need extra staff for examination duty. We will inform the district education officer so that teachers of other schools can be deputed.”

Navdeep Romana, principal of government senior secondary school, multipurpose, held a meeting with staff members on Friday to prepare a seating plan to conduct the exam.

“We have around 3,300 students in Classes 9 to 12, of which 1,200 are in Class 12. It will be a major problem to accommodate students in classrooms while maintaining social distancing. We have only around 40 classrooms and need more space. We will also require more teachers to conduct the exam,” Romana said.

SCERT director Jagtar Singh Kulria, said, “We have received requests from parents to conduct the exams for Classes 9 to 12. Proper guidelines have been issued to district education officers, secondary and elementary, and school principals to conduct the exam while adhering to Covid safety norms.”