e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre

Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre

Students registering for SAT to be held from October 3, 2020, can choose KVM as their test centre by using the code 63251

chandigarh Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines
Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines
         

Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines, has been chosen as an official test centre by the SAT college board. Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is a standardised test widely used for college admissions in the United States.

KVM principal Navita Puri said that as the world is becoming a global village, the number of students from the region who want to pursue higher education in the United States has gone up exponentially.

Puri said students from Ludhiana and its outskirts face problem as they have to travel to Amritsar, Chandigarh or other distant cities to take the exam.

She added that this will reduce the stress level of students from the region and help improve their scores so they are eligible for admission in reputed colleges and universities in the USA.

She said students registering for SAT to be held from October 3, 2020, can choose KVM as their test centre by using the code 63251.

tags
top news
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In