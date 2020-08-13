Ludhiana: Storm sewer line to be installed to stop water accumulation on railway station road

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:59 IST

: With an aim to stop water accumulation at railway station road (old GT road), starting from Rekhi cinema chowk to clock tower, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to lay a new storm sewer line which will dump the accumulated water into the internal drain moving behind Bhadaur house.

Area councillor Rakesh Prashar said, “An estimated Rs 35 lakh has been approved and tenders have been floated for the project. Bids will be opened on August 17, following which word order will be issued. This will bring huge relief to the shopkeepers, who are troubled due to water logging.”

Area councillor Prashar and shopkeepers of the stretch have been raising the issue for a long time, but the MC has failed to find a solution for the water logging. The district headquarters of Congress and BJP are also situated on the road.

Water accumulates on the stretch even after a short spells of rain causing vehicles to develop snags.

Earlier, a proposal was made to install the line under Smart City Mission, but higher authorities rejected the proposal due to technical issues. The project is now being funded out of the councillor quota funds.

The accumulated water also enters shops and shopkeepers rued that water logging also takes a toll on the business.

One of the shopkeepers, Sukhpreet Singh said, “The water accumulation has been inconveniencing shopkeepers and commuters for a long time. No action has been taken by the MC despite several complaints. The shopkeepers have to keep some temporary structures handy to stop the water from entering their establishments.”

Another shopkeeper, Ashok Kumar, said, “Water logging takes a toll on our business as it becomes difficult to cross the road even on vehicles after it rains.”