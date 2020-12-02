e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Virtual meetings to be held for teachers to improve English skills

Ludhiana: Virtual meetings to be held for teachers to improve English skills

Around 40 teachers of primary and secondary classes will participate

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

To improve the English communication skills of teachers, district mentors will organise virtual get togethers from Thursday onwards.

The participants will deliver 45 to 90 second speeches on topics including self confidence, English as an international language and use of classroom instructions to improve language skills.

Around 35 to 40 English teachers of primary and secondary classes, as well as those of other subjects, will participate in the activity scheduled under the aegis of English Booster Club (EBC).

These get togethers will be a regular feature of EBCs to build a conducive environment in government schools to mobilise teachers to develop English communication skills.

Ludhiana district mentor, English, Subodh Kumar, has already conducted one meeting with subject teachers and asked them to converse in English during their class. “In these virtual meetings, teachers will get a platform to share their experiences and ideas with each other. They can also focus on activities which can be conducted to improve the spoken English of students.”

Social studies and English teacher, Rupinder Kaur, said: “To encourage students to interact in English during class, I have come up with different ideas and got them to engage in various activities. I give them one sentence everyday and ask them to elaborate on it using different words. This is helping students speak in the language and they are learning new ways to express their views.”

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In