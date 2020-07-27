e-paper
MACT awards Chandigarh police ASI ₹10 lakh for traffic accident

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:12 IST

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:12 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
An assistant sub-inspector has been awarded ₹10 lakh compensation after being injured in a car accident.
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of over ₹10 lakh to an assistant sub-inspector of Chandigarh police who suffered 45% disability in a traffic accident in 2018.

MACT announced its decision in a case filed by ASI Satyabir Singh, 54, from Sector 26, against two brothers, Naresh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, from Kaithal in Haryana and Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, which had insured their vehicle.

Satyabir Singh claimed that on April 27, 2018 , he was driving down from Aleva village in Jind to Chandigarh when a speeding Baleno car driving on the wrong side of the road collided head-on with his Alto car.

Admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with serious injuries, Satyabir Singh remained hospitalised till July 17, 2018.

Alleging that the Baleno was speeding and driven rashly because of which the accident took place, the ASI asked for a compensation of ₹75 lakh.

Naresh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar denied that an accident had taken place and alleged that a false criminal case has been registered against them in collusion with the local police officials of Kaithal to earn a hefty sum as compensation.

The insurance company claimed that the driver of the vehicle was not holding a valid license at the time of accident and the vehicle was being driven in contravention of the terms and conditions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

While awarding the compensation, MACT observed that “the functional disability of the right leg is hereby assessed as 45% and the loss of future earning capacity as 15%. However, the fact remains that he (the ASI) being in service of police department, claimant would be getting full salary, as such, the compensation with respect to disability requires to be assessed as per multiplier method.”

Stating that the accident was proven to have taken place, the court awarded compensation of ₹10,09,511 to Singh and directed the insurance company to deposit the amount within 15 days.

