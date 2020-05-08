Mahendergarh loses its ‘green zone’ tag, Haryana tally crosses 600 mark

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:43 IST

With two Covid-19 positive cases, Mahendergarh on Thursday became the second district to lose the green zone tag in Haryana.

Jhajjar was the first of the three districts in the green zone to lose its tag. It now has 73 cases, second highest in the state. Only Rewari is in the green zone now.

Mahendergarh civil surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said that the two patients, both personnel of government railway police (GRP) and residents of Delhi had been tested earlier this week before they came to the city on Tuesday.

They have been found to be positive for Covid-19 by a private hospital of Delhi which had got their test done by a private lab there.

“We have admitted the two in our civil hospital’s isolation ward and also taken samples of their three contact persons and quarantined them,” he said.

HARYANA’S COVID COUNT CROSSES 600

Meanwhile, with 31 more positive cases, the state’s count crossed 600 and went up to 625. Maximum positive cases, 13, were reported from Gurugram and six from Faridabad. Three persons each tested positive in Jind, Sonepat and Jhajjar.

Three vegetable vendors from Jind- two from Chattar village and one from Sangatpura village- who frequented Jind mandi, tested positive. All three have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences(PGIMS), Rohtak.

Parents of a Delhi-based pharmacist, who hails from Bahadurgarh, and the contact of a vegetable seller from Bahadurgarh were also found positive for Covid-19.

Likewise, two employees of a private hospital in Sonepat and a Haryana policeman in the district tested positive. All of them have been admitted to BPS Government Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

A 38-year-old man who had returned from Nanded Sahib on April 30, tested positive on Thursday in Ratia town of Fatehabad district, deputy civil surgeon Dr Hanuman confirmed. Though the man was earlier found negative for coronavirus, he tested positive in the second test on Tuesday.

With this, total six Covid-19 positive have been reported from Fatehabad, out of which five are Nanded Sahib returnees.

A 40-year-old man from Pawati village of Panipat also tested positive, taking the number of infected persons to 34 in the district.

Civil surgeon Dr Sant Lal Verma said that the man had returned from Delhi on April 30. He had gone there for his brother’s medical treatment. His family members have been quarantined and samples of his close contacts will be sent for examination.