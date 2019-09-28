Making Dakha free of drugs to be my priority: Capt Sandhu

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:16 IST

Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Congress candidate for the Dakha bypoll, said at a press conference here on Saturday that a former legislator was responsible for the drug menace in the constituency and making the area free of drugs totally would be his topmost priority.

He said the former MLA of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Manpreet Singh Ayali had claimed that he had developed parks and stadiums in Dakha, but no one had seen any player practising there.

He added, “Carrying out development is the duty of a legislator and it is no favour to the people of the constituency.”

In his maiden press conference, after being nominated by the party for the byelection, Capt Sandhu said, “I will change the face of the constituency with overall development, which the people will see for themselves. During the past several years, I met a number of people from the Dakha assembly segment and they complained of having lost one or the other of their dear ones to drugs.”

Attributing his mandate to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Capt Sandhu said, “The chief minister has given me a specific mandate to work for and serve the people of Dakha and I feel honoured to take this responsibility”, he said. He said, “I am sure that he will get a chance to represent Dakha people in the state legislature.”

Asked as to how he could fulfil his development promise since the state government was claiming that it did not have funds, the Congress candidate said, “It is a fact that we inherited empty coffers from the Akali-BJP government, but we have managed to stabilise the situation and have taken several measures, including debt relief to farmers worth thousands of crores of rupees and other development works during the past two-and-a-half years”.

He said, “Till the completion of the current term of the Congress government, Punjab will be fund-surplus and each and every development project will be executed. The state government has already spent several crores of rupees for the construction of roads in the Dakha assembly segment.”

Capt Sandhu was accompanied by local member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Ludhiana Congress Committee president Ashwani Sharma and senior Congress leader KK Bawa.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 22:16 IST