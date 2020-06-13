Malerkotla man succumbs to Covid-19 at Rajindra hospital

chandigarh

Jun 13, 2020

A 65-year-old Malerkotla resident succumbed to Covid-19 at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Saturday.

With this, Sangrur district has reported three deaths in four days. All three deaths have been recorded from Malerkotla town of the district, which has reported 17 out of 33 cases.

The victim was admitted to Rajindra hospital on June 10 after he tripped at his residence on June 4.

On Friday, a 52-year-old woman had succumbed to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Rajindra hospital, Patiala. The victim, a resident of Malerkotla town, was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Sangrur had recorded its first Covid-19 death on Wednesday after a 70-year-old Malerkotla resident succumbed to the disease at a Patiala hospital.