Home / Chandigarh / Man arrested with 42 kg cannabis worth Rs 53 lakh in Kullu

Man arrested with 42 kg cannabis worth Rs 53 lakh in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Police says it is the largest consignment of cannabis recovered in 17 years

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT )
         

A man was arrested with 42.05 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs53 lakh in Banjar district of Kullu on Thursday. This is the largest consignment of cannabis to be recovered in the last 17 years, as per the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The accused, Leeladhar, is a resident of Rewalsar, Mandi. Leeladhar’s pick-up truck was stopped for checking near Fagu Pul, Banjar.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said a case had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

“Around 218 kilograms of cannabis has been seized since July 2019 in Kullu,” he said.

Kullu valley is known for high-quality cannabis, which attracts domestic as well as international addicts. Residents cultivate hybrid seeds of marijuana, which were brought to the valley by foreigners who visited in the 70s.

