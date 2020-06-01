Man arrested with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:13 IST

The CIA staff -1 of the police arrested a man here on Sunday and seized an illegal pistol and five bullets from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh, 24, of Balliyewal village. He is a farmer.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh, investigating the case, said the accused was arrested during a special checking on the Dheri Road near Bajra village. When frisked, the police recovered a .32 bore pistol and five bullets from his possession.

The ASI added the accused was already facing trial in a case of assault. He said he accused told the police that he was receiving threats from some people and he had bought the pistol from a truck driver for self-defence.

The ASI added the accused was produced before a court on Monday and the court remanded the accused for three days in police custody for questioning.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the arms Act has been registered against the accused at Meharban police station.