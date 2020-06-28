Man beaten to death in Jind

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:12 IST

A 40-year-old man was found dead in a car outside the grain market in Jind’s Safidon, police said on Saturday. The man died after he was attacked with a liquor bottle, bricks and lathis by two unidentified men, the cops said.

The victim was identified as Surender Singh of Hisar, who had been living in Rohtak.

Safidon police in-charge Devi Lal said an unknown caller informed them that two men left a man dead in a car and fled the spot.

“He was attacked with a liquor bottle, bricks and sticks. We have gathered CCTV footage from the area and started an investigation,” he added.

Victim’s wife Dimpal said she, along with her husband, had come to her parental home in Jind four days ago.

“Someone my husband had known called him near a religious place on Saturday morning. He went there and later, his body was found in a car,” she added.

The police have registered a case of murder against two persons.