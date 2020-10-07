Man booked for forging documents in dead wife’s name

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:46 IST

A resident of Colony Number 4 was booked for forging documents in his dead wife’s name to seek allotment of a flat.

A case under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against Lal Chand at the Sector-17 police station.

In his complaint, naib tehsildar, estate office, Sector 17, stated that Lal Chand had applied for the allotment of an EWS flat under the Small Flats Scheme, 2006, in 2011. He had made his wife Usha a co-applicant and attached her voter card issued in 2007 as identity proof. Relying on this claim, allotment was approved in August 2015. Later, a complaint was filed by one Shakuntala, who claimed that the voter card of Usha was forged as she had reportedly died in 1990.

3 Uttarakhand men lose Rs 32,000 to miscreants

Two miscreants decamped with Rs 32,000 and a mobile phone of three migrants from Uttarakhand on the pretext of collecting their belongings before they boarded a bus to their home town.

One of the victims, Haridhan, said he, along with his friends Kamlesh and Chiranjit, was about to board a bus back to Uttarakhand when two masked men approached them and told them that they were making a list of their belongings before giving them ticket, claiming that no passenger was allowed on the bus meant for cargo.The accused then fled with their cash and mobile. An FIR was registered under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.