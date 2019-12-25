e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Man drowns, another missing as tipper falls into Swan river

Man drowns, another missing as tipper falls into Swan river

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

One person died while another is feared drowned after a tipper fell into Swan river at Bhallan village near Nangal on Tuesday night.

The incident took place when Satnam Singh, 21, of Bhalri village, and Pinku Sharma, 22, of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh — both working in a stone crusher firm — were returning after loading raw material in the tipper. The tipper overturned in the area dup up by the mining mafia and it fell into the river.

The tipper and Satnam’s body were fished out from the river with the help of machines and divers. Search is on to locate Pinku.

Local residents alleged that illegal mining is rampant in the area and at some places, the river bed has been dug deep. They said that many lives had been lost due to drowning in the dug up areas of the river filled with water.

They urged the Punjab government and district administration to check the illegal mining in the area.

RTI activist Dinesh Chadha has demanded an inquiry in to the incident.

Mining department sub-divisional officer Gurjit Singh refuted allegations and said he will visit the area to check illegal mining activity, if any.

Nangal station house officer Pawan Kumar said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

top news
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News