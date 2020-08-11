Man held for bid to rape 10-year-old girl

chandigarh

A 25-year- old man was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl in Rishi Nagar after luring her to a secluded spot near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with the promise to pick guavas.

Vicky Kumar of Z-block of Rishi Nagar and the girl’s neighbour fled from the spot after she raised an alarm when he started molesting her.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who said she and her husband were at work when her son, who was alone at home with his sister, called and asked her to come home.

Once back, the mother saw the girl weeping and on questioning her was told about Kumar’s rape attempt.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer at the PAU police station, said an FIR had been lodged against Kumar under sections 376, 511 of IPC and sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Kumar, a married man, was arrested while attempting to flee.