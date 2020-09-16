e-paper
Man held for impersonating cop in J&K

The man wanted to be a police officer like his father

chandigarh Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
The accused was identified as Neeraj Kumar, of Bibnota village in Ghatt of Doda
A 28-year-old was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda for impersonating a sub-inspector in the rural areas of the district.

He was identified as Neeraj Kumar, of Bibnota village in Ghatt of Doda. DSP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar said the man was working as defence labour procurement assistant.

He got a police uniform stitched, and even procured name plate and other accessories. The DSP said, “We are trying to ascertain from where he got the uniform stitched and managed other accessories, though he had no weapon with him.”

“As of now his involvement in extortion or any other criminal activity has not been established. He is under arrest and a case under sections 419, 170 and 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him,” he added.

Kumar informed that the impersonator was working as fake SI for the past few days and used to visit check posts in rural areas.

“Since his father late Rajinder Kumar was a head constable, he told people that he had been given the job in lieu of his father, who died while in police service. He was arrested from a check post at Arnora on Monday,” said the officer. He was caught when he entered Doda town and started visiting different police check posts, the officials said.

During questioning, he said he always wanted to be a police officer, which drove him to impersonate one.

