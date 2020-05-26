e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man held, remanded for UK gurdwara hate crime

Man held, remanded for UK gurdwara hate crime

The man, charged with burglary and causing thousands of pounds of damage, was also involved in an alleged stabbing in a shop after the incident

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 21:59 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Hindustantimes
         

A man charged with burglary and causing thousands of pounds of damage in the Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby has been arrested and remanded to prison custody on Tuesday, the Derbyshire police said.

Mohammed Ibrar, 31, who was also involved in an alleged stabbing in a shop after the gurdwara incident, appeared before Southern Derbyshire magistrates’ court.

The police said they were called just before 8.40am on Monday to reports that the Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Stanhope Street had been broken into. Another call minutes later said a man had been stabbed inside a shop in Normanton Road. A 41-year-old man was found injured.

Chief superintendent David Cox said: “I know this is a very upsetting incident not only because this is a place of worship but the alleged actions of the individual involved have a wider impact across the community”.

“I am taking this incident very seriously and I have a team of detectives who are working through the full circumstances of what has taken place”.

“This is being treated as a hate crime. Throughout yesterday and today we have been in continued dialogue with the Sikh community and local officers will be more visible in the area to make sure both those associated with the Gurdwara and the wider community feel safe”.

The attack on gurdwara was deplored by many in the community. Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill regretted the incident: “Very sad to see an attack on any place of worship. Thoughts are with the Derby sangat who have been providing 500 meals a day from Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara”.

The Indian consulate in Birmingham said: “We are deeply saddened by the attack…We hope all communities will stand together in this time of difficulty to maintain peace & harmony in the spirit of universal brotherhood”.

The gurdwara said the hate-crime would not deter it from its ‘seva’ and ‘simran’: “We will continue the service the community with Langar and continue to stream live nitnem (daily prayers). We will ensure the safety of all our Sevadhaars (volunteers) and employees”.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In