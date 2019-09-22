Man held with 120kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:53 IST

The Sadar police arrested a 57-year-old man and recovered 120kg poppy husk from his possession on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Baljinder Singh of Hathur village in Jagraon.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Jashandeep Singh Gill said the accused was residing in a

rented accommodation on Sua Road.

“Based on a tip-off, a team raided the accommodation and recovered six bags of poppy husk weighing 1.2 quintals, following which the accused was arrested and booked under Sections 15-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” Gill said.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to one-day police custody.

“The police have traced six cases of the NDPS Act registered against the accused at different police stations,” Gill said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 22:52 IST