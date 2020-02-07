e-paper
Chandigarh / Man robbed off scooter, ₹60,000 near Sector 37 in Chandigarh

Man robbed off scooter, ₹60,000 near Sector 37 in Chandigarh

Victim was returning after collecting money from vegetable vendors on behalf of wholesalers on Tuesday night when incident took place

chandigarh Updated: Feb 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A Zirakpur man was robbed of his Honda Activa scooter and ₹60,000 in cash on the Sector 24/37 dividing road, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Shishupal Singh, resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Zirakpur, said he collected money from vegetable vendors on behalf of wholesalers.

On Tuesday night, after collecting money from 12 vendors in Sector 56, totalling ₹60,000, he kept the cash in the scooter’s helmet box. While he was commuting on the Sector 24/37 dividing road, he stopped at the traffic lights.

As he waited for the light to turn green, three men on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle stopped next to him, and hit his head with a stick. As he fell on the road, one of the youths drove away with his scooter. He escaped head injuries as he was wearing a helmet.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station on Wednesday night.

Officials privy to the investigation said, “The robbers appeared to have been tailing Singh, and knew that he had stashed the money in the scooter. They wanted the money, which is why they took away the scooter.”

Officials said they were going through CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

