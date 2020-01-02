Man shoots daughter-in-law dead in Kotkapura, arrested

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:46 IST

A 42-year-old woman was shot dead by her father-in-law allegedly for serving him cold breakfast at Kotkapura in Faridkot district, police said on Thursday.

The victim is Neelam Rani of Kotkapura’s Nirmanpura, who was a private schoolteacher.

The accused, Sham Lal, 70, fled from the spot after pumping two bullets into the victim from his licensed rifle. He was arrested in the evening.

Victim’s brother Bunty Kumar said Neelam had married Sham Lal’s son Munish around 18 years ago.

“Shal Lal is short-tempered and had been harassing my sister all these years. He used to frequently pick a fight with Neelam over petty issues,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Singh said Sham Lal had served in the Indian Air Force for around three years on a rank equivalent to a constable.

“He was currently working as an ayurvedic practitioner. Autopsy of the body has been conducted at the civil hospital. As per the preliminary investigation, Sham Lal pumped two bullets into Neelam after a heated argument over serving cold food,” he added.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at Kotkapura city police station.