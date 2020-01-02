e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Man shoots daughter-in-law dead in Kotkapura, arrested

Man shoots daughter-in-law dead in Kotkapura, arrested

Trigger: Was upset over being served ‘cold’ breakfast

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 42-year-old woman was shot dead by her father-in-law allegedly for serving him cold breakfast at Kotkapura in Faridkot district, police said on Thursday.

The victim is Neelam Rani of Kotkapura’s Nirmanpura, who was a private schoolteacher.

The accused, Sham Lal, 70, fled from the spot after pumping two bullets into the victim from his licensed rifle. He was arrested in the evening.

Victim’s brother Bunty Kumar said Neelam had married Sham Lal’s son Munish around 18 years ago.

“Shal Lal is short-tempered and had been harassing my sister all these years. He used to frequently pick a fight with Neelam over petty issues,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Singh said Sham Lal had served in the Indian Air Force for around three years on a rank equivalent to a constable.

“He was currently working as an ayurvedic practitioner. Autopsy of the body has been conducted at the civil hospital. As per the preliminary investigation, Sham Lal pumped two bullets into Neelam after a heated argument over serving cold food,” he added.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at Kotkapura city police station.

top news
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News