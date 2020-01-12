Man strangles wife to death in Panipat

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:12 IST

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Kashyap colony of Panipat, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ruman, who was married to Govind Singh of Ahat Kheri village in Jind district.

As per the complaint filed by woman’s brother, Ravinder Singh, Ruman’s husband was “not happy as they did not have a child even after five years of marriage”.

The complainant has also accused his brother-in-law of harassing his sister for dowry.

“I got a call on Saturday about the death of my sister, whose body was found lying on a bed. I immediately informed the police and the body was sent for postmortem examination to the Panipat civil hospital,” he said.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 304B (dowry death) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched an investigation. The accused is yet to be arrested.