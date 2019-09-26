Man wanted for killing wife held, suspected her of infidelity

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:15 IST

Forty-year-old Siraj Ansari, who was on the run after killing his wife, finally landed in the police net on Thursday.

The accused had killed his wife Shahjahan Khatun, 38, and buried her body without informing anyone last week.

Siraj was arrested from Bhamian road on Thursday. According to the police, the accused had thrown his wife off the third floor of his house after bludgeoning her with bricks. He allegedly suspected her of infidelity.

After murdering Shahjahan, the accused buried the body in a graveyard in Sherpur, stating that she had died of an illness. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the matter came to light when Mehtaj, brother of the victim had contacted the police on September 18 alleging that Siraj Ansari had murdered Shahjahan. The victim’s brother demanded a post-mortem on the body following which the police exhumed the body from grave.

The police chief added that the accused had married Shahjahan 19 years ago and they have five children. The couple was living in Chapra of Bihar. After 12 years of marriage, Siraj had eloped with his cousin and started living in Ludhiana. In the first week of September, Siraj’s cousin had returned home. Thereafter Siraj had asked his eldest son to bring Shahjahan to Ludhiana. Though Shahajahan had come to Ludhiana but she did not accept Siraj.

“On September 15, while the children were asleep, Siraj and Shahajahan had an argument on the roof of the labour quarters. In the midst of the argument, Siraj hit his wife with a brick and then threw her off the third floor,” said the police commissioner.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:15 IST