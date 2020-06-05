Manimajra man held for not wearing face mask in public

Manimajra man held for not wearing face mask in publicchandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:04 IST
A Manimajra resident was arrested for not wearing a face mask in public on Thursday. Police said Aakash Malhotra was roaming in the local market without a mask and disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. A case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station in Chandigarh. He was later released on bail.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news
trending topics