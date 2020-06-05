e-paper
Chandigarh / Manimajra man held for not wearing face mask in public

Manimajra man held for not wearing face mask in public

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A Manimajra resident was arrested for not wearing a face mask in public on Thursday. Police said Aakash Malhotra was roaming in the local market without a mask and disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. A case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station in Chandigarh. He was later released on bail.

