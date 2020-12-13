e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Manish Tewari questions ‘delusional grandeur’ of Modi govt

Manish Tewari questions ‘delusional grandeur’ of Modi govt

Questions the rationale behind building the Central Vista when the country is facing a serious economic crisis

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohai
Congress leader Manish Tewari.
Congress leader Manish Tewari.(HT Photo)
         

Congress national spokesperson and Sri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Sunday took a jab at what he said was the “extravagant and delusional grandeur” of the Modi government while imposing exorbitant taxes on the people.

Questioning the rationale behind building the Central Vista when the country was facing a serious economic crisis, Tewari said: “On the one hand the government has stopped the MPs local area development funds and on the other hand it is going to spend hundreds of crores of rupees for a new parliament building,” which was nothing but “delusional grandeur.”

Reacting to the steep increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, Tewari said the National Democratic Alliance government was imposing heavy taxes on petrol and diesel, both currently the most expensive in the entire south Asian region. This, he said, was being done to fill the government’s coffers which were running empty, thanks to its ill advised economic policies.

“A litre of crude oil costs ₹21.61. Even if you add three odd rupees as processing cost, it would come to 25 rupees a litre, while the sale price of petrol is ₹83.71 in Delhi and diesel is ₹73.61 in Chandigarh,” Tewari tweeted, while asking why the government of India was fleecing the people of India.

top news
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Explainer: How much Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
Explainer: How much Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage
Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage
US expects to have immunized 100 mn against Covid-19 by March end: Official
US expects to have immunized 100 mn against Covid-19 by March end: Official
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In