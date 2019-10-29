e-paper
Manpreet seeks early release of GST arrears from Centre

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Tuesday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek the early release of goods and services tax (GST) which are due to the state.

Manpreet stated that the release of Punjab’s share was crucial, since its delay is impeding routine functioning. The FM assured him of the highest consideration on the above issues, according to an official release.

Manpreet also took up other issues pending with the Union government, particularly the exemption of service tax on long-term leafing of land. He shared details of Punjab’s recently formulated ambitious industrial policy. “There is an urgent need to industrialise the state, and we need cooperation and support to implement the new industrial policy at the earliest,” he said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 23:16 IST

