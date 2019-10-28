e-paper
Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Mansa man dies of suspected drug overdose; 3 booked

Deceased’s mother alleged that her son used to take drugs in the company of the accused, even though she tried hard to persuade her son against it

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three persons have been booked for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, after a 20-year-old labourer died of suspected drug over dose in Mansa on Sunday.

In her complaint to the police, Harvinder Kaur, mother of deceased Dharampreet Singh, resident of Banda Singh Bahadur Nagar, alleged that her son used to take drugs in the company of the accused, even though she tried hard to persuade her son against it. “On Sunday, Sukhwinder took Dharampreet on a motorcycle saying they were going to collect money from somebody. At about 1: 30 pm Sukhwinder, Gagan and another person brought my son home in an unconscious state, saying he had taken an overdose, and they fled the place. We took him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” she alleged.

A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC has been registered against Sukhwinder Singh, Gagan and one unknown accomplice in Mansa. The accused are yet to be arrested.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:55 IST

