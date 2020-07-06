Mason dies after assault by 2 men ‘for making their father waste money on alcohol’

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST

A 55-year-old man was killed after two sons of an acquaintance assaulted him for reportedly making their father waste money on alcohol.

Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 36, of Dhillon Nagar and his brother Jasvir Singh, 30, reportedly assaulting Satnam Singh, a mason living in the same locality. He died after falling down when they pushed him.

The Daba police have lodged an FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against both after a complaint by Satnam’s son Gurnam, who is an assistant to an advocate.

Jaspreet and Jasvir are on the run.

Gurnam stated that his father was a mason and Narinder Pal Singh was his drinking partner. Both had taken shelter on July 4 under the shed of a shop during heavy rain after drinking together.

When Gurnam went to fetch Satnam, Jaspreet and Jasvir turned up and accused Satnam of making their father waste money on alcohol. “When I objected, the two slapped me. My father tried to intervene, but the accused thrashed him also and gave him a strong push,” said Gurnam.

“My father fell and his head hit the ground. I rushed my father to hospital, where he died,” he added.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh who is investigating the case said that a case under sections 304 and 34 of IPC had been registered against the accused at Daba police station.

Narinder Pal Singh had retired as a peon at a government school a few months back. He was spending his employees’ provident fund on buying liquor and his sons held Satnam responsible for it, the ASI added.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.