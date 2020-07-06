e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mason dies after assault by 2 men ‘for making their father waste money on alcohol’

Mason dies after assault by 2 men ‘for making their father waste money on alcohol’

FIR lodged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

chandigarh Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 55-year-old mason died when he was assaulted by two men who blamed him for making their father waste money on alcohol.
A 55-year-old mason died when he was assaulted by two men who blamed him for making their father waste money on alcohol. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 55-year-old man was killed after two sons of an acquaintance assaulted him for reportedly making their father waste money on alcohol.

Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 36, of Dhillon Nagar and his brother Jasvir Singh, 30, reportedly assaulting Satnam Singh, a mason living in the same locality. He died after falling down when they pushed him.

The Daba police have lodged an FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against both after a complaint by Satnam’s son Gurnam, who is an assistant to an advocate.

Jaspreet and Jasvir are on the run.

Gurnam stated that his father was a mason and Narinder Pal Singh was his drinking partner. Both had taken shelter on July 4 under the shed of a shop during heavy rain after drinking together.

When Gurnam went to fetch Satnam, Jaspreet and Jasvir turned up and accused Satnam of making their father waste money on alcohol. “When I objected, the two slapped me. My father tried to intervene, but the accused thrashed him also and gave him a strong push,” said Gurnam.

“My father fell and his head hit the ground. I rushed my father to hospital, where he died,” he added.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh who is investigating the case said that a case under sections 304 and 34 of IPC had been registered against the accused at Daba police station.

Narinder Pal Singh had retired as a peon at a government school a few months back. He was spending his employees’ provident fund on buying liquor and his sons held Satnam responsible for it, the ASI added.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.

top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In