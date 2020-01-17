Mason held for raping 16-year-old daughter, impregnating her

chandigarh

The father of a 16-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday for repeatedly raping her for six months and impregnating her.

The accused, aged 35, is a mason by profession, police said.

The crime came to fore when the girl realised she was pregnant and contacted the Childline helpline. After the helpline counsellors got the victim medically examined, she was found four months pregnant.

“ The girl lived with her parents and four siblings in Kajheri village. Six months ago, her mother left for Uttar Pradesh following a fight with her husband. Later, the accused’s sister took all children to her house,” said Ravi Bedi from the helpline.

Soon after, the accused brought the 16-year-old girl back home, and forced her to fast on Karva Chauth, saying he will marry her. This was followed by a slew of rapes, Bedi added.

Following a complaint by the helpline, cops at the Sector 36 police station booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be produced in court on Friday.