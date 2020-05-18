Mass migration of labourers: Sirsa DC, SSP review preparedness

chandigarh

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:46 IST

Sirsa deputy commissioner (DC) Ramesh Chander Bidhan and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Arun Nehra on Monday visited different police nakas in Sirsa and asked the cops on duty to keep the higher authorities informed about the arrival of migrant labourers in the district either on foot or vehicle.

On Sunday, more than 70 migrant labourers had entered Panihari village in the district from Punjab’s Bathinda with their family members. They were sent to a relief camp.

“We are keeping a strict vigil on the migrant labourers as they are walking back to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Madhya Pradesh (MP). Walking on road could be dangerous and lead to accidents. We have directed the cops on naka duty to give information about such labourers to the control room or the subdivisional magistrate (SDM), so they can be kept out of harm’s way at shelter homes,” DC Bidhan said.