Ludhiana MC employees' union hold protest over non-fulfilment of demands

Ludhiana MC employees’ union hold protest over non-fulfilment of demands

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Members of Ludhiana MC employees’ union handing over a memorandum to mayor Balkar Sandhu (in blue jacket) in Ludhiana on Friday.
: The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee organised a gate rally against the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday outside the MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk over non-fulfilment of long pending demands.

Major demands of the employees union include regularisation of sweepers and sewermen working on contractual basis for over two decades; promotion of sweepers, sewermen and sanitary supervisors; giving sweepers and sewermen the status of “safai sainik” and insurance for employees.

They handed over a memorandum to mayor Balkar Sandhu who assured them that the civic body will look into their demands.

Chairman of MC employees’ union, Ashwani Sahota, said, “The gate rally was organised due to the failure of MC to fulfil our demands. There are many employees who are working in MC for over two decades on contractual basis, but they haven’t been regularised. Mayor Balkar Sandhu has assured that a meeting will be conducted soon wherein he will discuss our demands.”

Social distancing goes for a toss

While MC employees are working to spread awareness among residents to follow Covid guidelines, social distancing went for a toss during the protest.

Most of the protesters were not wearing masks and social distancing was not maintained.

